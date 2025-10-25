20 Injured As Bus Overturns In Telangana, Day After Kurnool Accident

A day after 20 people died when a luxury bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, a private bus overturned while travelling from Hyderabad to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. All 20 people on the bus sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a video, the bus can be seen lying on its right side with rescuers surrounding it on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Pedda Amberpet municipality in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The guardrails which were hit by the bus collapsed, pointing to the intensity of the accident.

Police, ORR maintenance staff and local residents immediately launched rescue operations at the scene.

On Friday, a bus with 43 people on board had caught fire while travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

"Around 3 am, a bus trvelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru hit a two-wheeler, which got stuck under the bus. This probably caused a spark which led to a fire," said Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kurnool.

A viral video, which emerged on Saturday, showed the biker, 22-year-old B Shiva Shankar, riding recklessly, perhaps under the influence, before the accident with the bus.