Cop Transferred After Telangana Minister's Family Firm Named In Land-Grab Case FIR

A Circle Inspector of Police in Cyberabad has been transferred to Vacancy Reserve just days after he registered an FIR in a high-profile land-grab case that names the family firm of Telangana minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

The officer, Inspector Mohd Habibullah Khan, who was serving as the Station House Officer of Gachibowli police station, was transferred to VR Cyberabad, as per a police order dated December 9.

The transfer follows an FIR, filed at Gachibowli Police Station on November 30 (FIR No. 2789/2025), based on a complaint filed by Pallavi S Shah.

The complainant said that on November 30 a trespass occurred on her land at Vattinagulapally Village.

The FIR names several individuals and firms, including Sudhir Shah, Avinav Shah, Akshay Shah, Amrit Shah, New Gen Builders, Raghava Construction Builders, and Prashanth and others.

The accused are reportedly associated with the family firm of revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. The minister's son, Harsha Reddy, is also allegedly linked to the property acquisition attempt involving an unauthorised survey.

The complaint alleged that individuals associated with the accused trespassed using four JCBs and approximately 70 others, many wearing masks. The trespassers allegedly damaged a Gowshala and the field, and demolished structures despite court injunctions.

The complainant's staff members were reportedly physically assaulted, abused, and unlawfully confined.

The order issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, listed several transfers. The entry for the SHO Gachibowli police station, Mohd Habibullah Khan, shows that his posting has been changed to VR Cyberabad.

The new SHO of Gachibowli PS is Inspector K Balaraju.