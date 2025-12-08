Telangana's $1 Trillion Economy By 2034 Target At Its Global Summit Inaugurated Today

A two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit was inaugurated Monday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, laying out a transformative economic roadmap to make the state a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

The event, which has drawn an impressive cohort of international and domestic leaders, was strategically hosted at the newly announced Bharat Future City, which is the Chief Minister's long-term vision for a self-contained, world-class urban centre.

The Chief Minister's vision for the state is a 30,000-acre "net-zero" urban hub designed with specialised zones for AI, health, education, and manufacturing.

By choosing this development goal for a global event, the government has signalled to the investors that the Future City is the next frontier for economic growth in Telangana, showcasing its proximity and planned connectivity to the airport, including a proposed 40 km Metro rail extension.

Around 2,000 delegates, including 154 international delegates from 44 countries, with a contingent of 46 from the United States alone, participated in the summit.

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Economist Abhijit Banerjee, and top executives from organisations like the World Bank, WHO, and major international companies like Amazon and IKEA are some of the delegates who're attending the summit.

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Reddy said that the summit's goal was to "deliberate upon our future" and draft a roadmap for the next 22 years.

The roadmap, named 'Telangana Rising 2047', sets two major financial milestones. One is to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2034. The second is to achieve a $3 trillion economy by 2047, at which point the Chief Minister aims for Telangana to contribute 10 per cent of India's GDP, up from the current 5 per cent.

The Vision document was created through extensive consultation, drawing input from citizens, government officials, the Indian School of Business (ISB), and the NITI Aayog, the chief minister said.

As part of the new strategy, the state is divided into three dedicated economic zones, making Telangana the first Indian state to adopt such a structure for targeted sectoral growth. The first, CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), focuses on high-value services. The second is PURE (Peri Urban Region Economy), where organised manufacturing will happen. The third is RARE (Rural Agriculture Region Economy) for Agriculture and agro-processing.

Revanth Reddy cited China's highly successful Guangdong province as the inspiration for this zonal strategy, declaring, "Now, we are getting ready to compete with them."

The chief minister formally invited the assembled global stakeholders to become partners in this journey.

