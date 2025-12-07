4,500 Police Personnel, 3-Tier Security In Place For Telangana Global Summit

A multi-layered security with over 4,500 personnel and advanced technology is being deployed to ensure the safety of officials and international delegates at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 on December 8th and 9th at Meerpet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The two-day summit will see hundreds of delegates, including VVIP industrialists and dignitaries from India and abroad, converge for high-level meetings, consultations, and the finalisation of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

The Rachakonda police commissionerate has established a comprehensive security plan divided into 18 operational sectors, covering the venue, designated hotels, access routes, and surrounding areas.

A three-tiered security system is in place. The Outer Ring will be managed by Law & Order and Traffic Police for crowd and traffic control. The Middle Ring will be secured by armed police for perimeter protection, and the Inner Ring will be controlled by the Special Branch, Intelligence, and dedicated event security teams for VVIP access.

All VVIPs, VIPs, and delegates will receive organised escorts, Personal Security Officers (PSOs), and dedicated police liaison officers, with DSP and Inspector rank officials assigned to special VVIP industrialists and senior bureaucrats.

A heavily secured 25-kilometre stretch leading to the venue is guarded by police and six check posts, supervised by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). Seven additional checkpoints on the south and east sides will restrict unauthorised entry 24/7.

VVIPs arriving in helicopter will be received at a designated helipad (2.5 km from the venue), which is secured 24/7 by an armed guard and overseen by a DCP-rank officer. The helipad route involves securing 4 junctions, 25 by-lanes, and 4 U-turns.

The security effort is heavily reliant on cutting-edge technology. A 24/7 Command Control Centre, monitored by 3 ACPs and 50 officers, has been established.

115 night-vision and PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras are installed across routes, parking zones, and the venue, all linked to the main Control Centre.

Ten drone teams are deployed across different sectors to monitor traffic flow, security, and the general area, transmitting real-time data to the control centre.

Technology-driven arrangements are in place to track the movement of delegates from their accommodation to the venue.

The main hall is set to accommodate 2,000 delegates for addresses by the Hon'ble Chief Minister and other dignitaries. The summit schedule includes multiple departmental meetings for finalising MoUs, gala dinners, cultural programmes, and a drone show.

The main venue and internal areas, including the exhibition hall and meeting spaces, are secured by a high-ranking team comprising 3 additional DGs, 5 IGPs, 10 IPS officers, and 170 junior officers. Elite forces, including three platoons of Octopus for emergencies and three platoons of Greyhounds for area domination, have also been deployed.

The police have designated Kandukur Police Station (5.6 km away) as the official safe house and Madhavan Ji Hospital (16.5 km away, with 100 beds and 9 OTs) as the safe hospital for any emergency medical response.

The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate confirmed that all police wings, intelligence units, and district administration teams are working in coordinated synergy to ensure the successful and safe completion of this prestigious international event.