Punjabi Singer Parmish Verma Buys Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Watch Video

Popular Bollywood singer Parmish Verma gifts himself with Rs.4.04 crore, Lamborghini Technica. Singer posted a broll on his Instagram expressing his joy.

The new year season is on a roll and everyone needs a few more reasons to celebrate. Punjabi singer and songwriter Parmish Verma has gifted himself a Lamborghini Huracan Technica. The singer has a few more luxury cars in his garage and Huracan is the latest machine added under his ownership. Parmish uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle, announcing about his recent purchase. Also, he posted the video with a few paragraphs in the caption, expressing the joy and the sheer importance of struggles and hurdles.

Talking about the car, Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica costs Rs.4.04 crore. It has a 5204 cc, direct injection, 10 cylinder and 4 valve engine. It is capable of giving out a peak power output of 640bhp and the torque goes to 565 Nm. Tecnica also has Automatic DCT- 7 gears, paddle shift, sport mode transmission, adding a few more notches to the adrenaline with smooth drive.

Lamborghini gets no normal infotainment system in Technica, as it offers a fully customisable option and drivers can choose the feature placement according to their advantage through the infotainment system which measures 8.1-inches. Also, the color of the interiors is customisable. The two seats are barricaded by a centre console with Lamborghini's signature design toggle buttons. .

It gets three driving modes- Strada, Sports, Corsa. Lamborghini Techica get nine color options in the Indian market- Bianco Phanes, Grigio Acheso, Arancio Antaeus, Verde Terbine, Blue Mehit, Blue Grifo, Nero Nemesis, Giallo Telemaco and Verde Mantis.

Lamborghini claims to give a fun-to-drive feel to the car and also gets 8D sound experience.

