Hero Glamour X125 Review: Maverick Of Commuters

Cruise control, ride-by-wire, ride modes, and plenty of topline features are offered in the latest Hero MotoCorp product in the town. While many of these conveniences are still premium, associated with motorcycles above a certain threshold, Hero has broken all notions. The new Glamour X125 is a ‘maverick' of sorts. It challenges stereotypes, getting rid of just mileage-oriented and commuter tags. Hero Glamour X125 rides in style, and its usual riders may find some time getting used to it. Why? Read the first ride review to find out:​

Hero Glamour X125: Design and features

The X125 retains the silhouette of Glamour but has been bulked up significantly. The fairing around the 10-litre fuel tank offers edginess and mass to the front-end. The LED headlight has the signature H-shaped DRL. It rides on 18-inch wheels and is supported by telescopic suspension upfront and dual coil springs at the rear. There are five colourways, which include a black matte as well.

The new, colour instrument console is also a debut in Hero motorcycles with plenty of data at quick dispensation. It packs parameters like gear position, speed, clock, distance to empty, mileage counters, alongside navigation and bluetooth connectivity.

​Hero Glamour X125: Ergonomics and dimensions

​The Glamour X125 tips scales at 125.5 kilograms, and the disc variant is 1.5 kilos heavier. The seating is upright and the footpegs are forward-set. The ergonomics are comfortable for short-distance commutes. The seat height is 790 mm and the ground clearance reads 170 mm. The seat is cushiony, and the pillion area is increased for better support. The wheelbase is 1267 mm.​

Hero Glamour X125: Engine and performance​

The 124.7-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine is shared with the Xtreme 125R, which generates 11.5 hp and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine performance is largely refined with the sweet spot lying between 50 and 80 kmph. We could touch 111 kmph on the highway. The 5-speed gearbox has short throws and requires repeatedly changing in stop-and-go traffic. The clutch lever is light, and overall controls are extremely manageable.

Compared to the Glamour, the X125 may feel a little cumbersome to filter through the traffic due to wider handlebars. On the highways albeit, X125 is more relaxed, thanks to slightly higher power, revised handlebars and cruise control. The first-in-segment cruise control can be switched on between third and fifth-gear, and at speeds of 30-80 kmph. During our test run, the cruise control operation ran glitch-free, and pressing the clutch, brake, or both disengaged it effortlessly.

The Glamour X125 also claims the tag of first-in-segment motorcycle with three ride modes: Eco, Road, and Power. The power delivery is eco, and the power mode is quite pronounced and just not limited to the difference in top speed. The throttle speed is brisk, and the engine also pulls eagerly in power mode. The ride modes have been made possible with the introduction of ride-by-wire technology. The throttle feels more direct, and the responsive cross rev range.

The Glamour X125 takes away the tag of the first motorcycle with an electronic throttle body, ride-by-wire technology, and a kick starter. Hero MotoCorp says this has been facilitated using a low-voltage solenoid valve, which ensures a smooth start even if the battery dies.

Many quarters of social media have been vocal about the lack of single-channel ABS in Glamour X125, which we also think could have been considered. After all, the top-end Glamour X125 and Xtreme 125R, which comes with a single-channel ABS, are Rs 2,000 adrift. The bite from the brakes are decent in most city conditions but does leave some room for betterment on highway speeds.

​The ride quality is largely soft and supple, soaking up undulations at low speeds at ease. The rate of rebound of the twin coils springs could be stiffened a little to reduce the unsettling feel due to an uneven mass distribution. Glamour X125 rides on 18-inch wheels with 80/100 front and 100/80 rear section tires. The rubbers on the rear should have been 110/80 for better grip and braking. Somehow, the tires look disproportionate to the size of the bulked-up Glamour X125.

Hero Glamour X125: Variants and price check

​The X125 is available in two variants: drum and disc. The disc variant, priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom), gets cruise control, LED winkers, and tail lamps. The drum variant also misses out on the panic brake alert function. Thanks to the feature, the rear LED indicators pulsate on sudden brakes. The drum variant is priced at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom).

Hero Glamour X125: Verdict

On a personal note, I like the direction of Hero MotoCorp. The real business deal stays in the 100-150 cc segment of the Indian auto market. Like others, Hero tried its share of luck in 250-cc and above, and the numbers reveal a miser story. The likes of Xtreme 125R, Glamour X125 and upcoming Xoom 160 cut through the segments, bringing features, practicality, and resources to the mass market, which is dominated by Hero MotoCorp. As far as the Glamour X125 goes, there are a few misses. Aspects like thicker rear rubber and sharper brakes could have been considered. Glamour X125 comes across as a likeable, easy-to-manage motorcycle, which truly can be the ‘maverick' Hero MotoCorp was looking for. ​