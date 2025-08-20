Hero Glamour X Vs TVS Raider Comparison: Specs, Features, And Price

Hero MotoCorp has just launched the Glamour X at a starting price of Rs 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, the Hero Glamour X rivals the TVS Raider 125. While both motorcycles are powered by a 125 cc engine, the Glamour X is quoted as "India's most futuristic 125cc", thanks to its host of features. But how does it fare against its key rival? Here is a comparison between the Hero Glamour X and the TVS Raider, which might help in an easy consideration.

Hero Glamour X Vs TVS Raider: Specs

Powering the Hero Glamour X is a 124.7 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 11.3 hp of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. This is the same unit that the brand has used on the Xtreme 125R.

Hero Glamour X

On the contrary, the TVS Raider gets a 124.8 cc engine that generates a peak power and torque output of 11.22 hp and 11.75 Nm, respectively.

Hero Glamour X Vs TVS Raider: Features

While both bikes get a host of features that justify the segment needs, the Hero Glamour X has now leapfrogged with the cruise control feature. This has credited the Glamour X as the first ever 125cc to get this feature. Also, the brand has added a few more segment-first features like ride-by-wire and three riding modes: Eco, Road, and Power. For safety, the brand has also added a rear panic brake alert to the motorcycle.

TVS Raider 125

On the other hand, the TVS Raider 125 features an LCD or reverse LCD unit, depending on the variant you choose. The TFT console offers 99 features, while the reverse LCD brings over 85 features. The TVS Raider also gets features like voice assist, on-the-go call management, navigation, on-console notifications, and more.

Hero Glamour X Vs TVS Raider: Price

The Hero Glamour X has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom) for the drum variant and goes up to Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) for the disc variant.

Meanwhile, the TVS Raider provides vivid options with five major variants, namely Raider SX, SSE, iGo, Split Seat, Single Seat, and Drum. The prices of the TVS Raider 125 start from Rs 87,375 (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom).