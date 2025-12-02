Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 6.04 Lakh Units In Nov'25, Securing 31% YoY Growth

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, registered continued post-festive growth momentum with dispatches of 6,04,490 units in November 2025, marking a 31% YoY growth. Sustaining the strong festive sentiment, Hero managed to continue its upward growth trajectory in November 2025. Supported by GST benefits, conducive macro-economic landscape, and revival in rural ownership and spending, the two-wheeler market continued to maintain a healthy traction during the month.

The Company's November 2025 performance builds on the festive season demand, further supported by the success of its new models such as the Xtreme 125R, GlamourX 125, Destini 110 and Xoom 160, which have received strong customer acceptance. The positive dispatch performance and VAHAN registrations this month underscores robust retail sentiment and sustained consumer confidence.

Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Leads Nov Car Sales Followed By Tata Motors, Mahindra, And Hyundai

The overall retail performance remained strong, supported by increased consumer interest, higher dealership footfalls, targeted marketing initiatives resulting in a significant rise in demand across both its premium and commuter motorcycles and scooters.

VIDA:

VIDA, powered by Hero, sustained its robust growth trajectory with 12,199 VAHAN registrations, reflecting a 66% increase compared to the same period last year. VIDA strengthened its position as one of the fastest-growing EV players in the country, capturing a 10.4% market share.

The VIDA Evooter VX2 continued to drive retail growth and sales volume. The Company also expanded the VIDA VX2 line-up with the VX2 Go 3.4 kWh variant, sustaining a strong bookings pipeline with high consumer interest across its key markets.

Also Read - Mercedes AMG G63-Based Brabus 800 Cabrio Twins Drop The Top

Global Business:

Hero MotoCorp's global business operations maintained strong exports of 33,970 units, reflecting 70% growth compared to the same period last year. The strong demand for the Hunk 125R, Hunk 160R and Eco Series - particularly in Latin America (LatAm) and Hunter Series in Africa - continued to drive international sales volumes. The Company continued to expand its market share in LatAm, Asia, and Africa while making inroads into the European markets with Euro5+ compliant models.

Also Read - BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV To Get Expensive From Jan 1, 2026

The Company continues to strengthen its supply chain capabilities to meet diversified demand across all its segments, ensuring agility in response to evolving market dynamics. The Company is steadily expanding its markets across India and globally through product innovation, premiumization, and expansion of its electric and international portfolio.