Hero Vida To Launch Dirt.E K3 Kids Enduro Motorcycle In India On Dec 12

Hero MotoCorp's Vida has presented a set of niche electric scooters in the Indian market in the last few years. Coupled with the swappable battery architecture, the electric scooters have managed to create an impact in the electric scooter segment. Now, the company is preparing to launch an electric dirtbike - Dirt.E K3, for kids aged between 4 to 10 years. The motorcycle will officially go on sale on December 12 in the country.

The Vida Dirt.E K3 was showcased for the first time at EICMA this year. The automaker claims that the motorcycle comes with the capability to grow with the kid. Afterall, it features - adjustable wheelbase and height, as the suspension is adjustable interms of travel. There are a total of three setting for suspension - Small, Medium, and High.

As regards for the powertrain, the dirt bike ges a 360 Wh removable battery pack, which propels a 500W electric motor. The top speed is capped at only 25 kmph. It comes equipped with connected app to keep a check on the rider. The mobile application lets control speed, track usage, and more, to ensure safety of kids.

Besides, there are three riding modes too, namely Low, Mid, and High, with top speed restricted to 8 kmph, 14 kmph, and 25 kmph, respectively, in each of these modes. The Vida Dirt.E K3 has also received a Red Dot Award 2025.