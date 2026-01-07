Yamaha XSR 155 Review: Retro Charm, Contemporary Power

RX100 and RD350 looked classically gorgeous. They felt raw on the throttle and were always eager to be pushed. Back in the day, Boomers rode them; now, Gen Zs enjoy them on social media. Yamaha stopped manufacturing such retro-themed, fun, and urban motorcycles in India, well, not anymore.

The XSR 155 conceals the commitment of the MT-15 under its retro attire. Unique in its positioning, this 155-cc Japanese machine rivals higher-displacement bikes like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in terms of appeal. In this review, we try to answer: Who is the ideal customer for the Yamaha XSR 155?

Yamaha XSR 155 Powertrain

Straight off the bat, let's address the XSR 155's forte. The 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine is borrowed from the YZF-R15 and MT-15 in the same state of tune. It delivers 18.4 horsepower and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. With a significantly higher power-to-weight ratio compared to the Hunter 350, the XSR 155 feels spirited from the word go.

Yamaha XSR 155 Performance

It's whacky at the bottom end, punchy in the mid-range, and thanks to variable valve actuation, it revs up to 10,000 rpm without breaking a sweat. Acceleration is instantaneous. That said, it uses a mechanical throttle body, and the feedback on the right-hand twist feels slightly delayed. Also, you wouldn't notice much difference if your exposure to high-displacement performance motorcycles is limited.

Yamaha XSR 155 Ride Experience

The clutch action is light-almost fatigue-free in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The gears are fairly short, which means quick shifts are needed in city conditions. The XSR 155 comfortably attains 80 km/h, can be stretched to 100-110 km/h, and maintained in 6th gear. Speeds over 110 km/h are a bit of a stretch, and vibrations appear on the tank and footpegs. Expect 45-48 km/l in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

ALSO READ Mini Cooper S Convertible Review: Top Down Spirits Up In Jaisalmer's Forever Golden Hour

Yamaha XSR 155 Look and Feel

The Yamaha XSR 155 looks retro, thanks to the round LED headlamp, teardrop tank, quilted seat, and minimal rear end. The build and paint job appear decent and cohesive. Yamaha could have added extra cushioning to the seat padding; long hours on the saddle leave you wanting more support for the buttocks. Additionally, the absence of a grab handle means the pillion has to lean on the rider for support. The ergonomics are relaxed, with the rider reaching out to the handlebars with a slight stretch. This aggression gives leverage to sway the motorcycle and swiftly change directions.

Yamaha XSR 155 Dynamics

What also helps in quick manoeuvres is the delta box frame-stiff and well-balanced. You'll certainly feel the agility sweeping through a tight city maze. The short wheelbase (1,325 mm) adds to the flickability of the motorcycle. The upside-down front forks and rear monoshock are slightly stiff, but the ride isn't unsettling. The XSR settles down nicely, well-planted with two people astride. Dual-channel ABS comes as standard. The brakes are sharp, though the feedback on the levers feels a bit inconsistent.

Yamaha XSR 155 Price And Verdict

The XSR 155 is available in a single variant and is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of pricing, it sits squarely between the TVS Ronin 225 and Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The Yamaha XSR 155 is apt for those who are looking for lively performance with an old-school look.