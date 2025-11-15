Yamaha XSR 155 Accessory Prices Revealed- Check Full List

Yamaha Motor India recently launched the XSR 155 in the Indian market. The bike has been introduced with two customisation packages, giving the owners options to design the bike depending on their preference. Presently, the Japanese automaker is offering Scrambler and Cafe Racer kits, which can significantly transform the motorcycle's appearance. Both of these kits have a range of accessories.



The Cafe Racer kit for the Yamaha XSR155 includes several accessories. To enhance the front end, users can opt for the Cafe Headlight Cowl, which comes in a sleek black finish and retails for Rs 8,980. Additional accessories consist of a Bracket Kit and Lever Guard. Another sporty upgrade for a race-ready appearance is the Double Seat Assy with Hump, designed for a single rider and priced at Rs 6,640. The seat features a quilted pattern, adding to the bike's retro appeal.

To achieve a classic scrambler aesthetic, another Headlight Cowl accessory can be added at the front. This cowl also serves to protect the headlight from debris. It is available for Rs 3,610. Another accessory that contributes to a vintage appearance is the Fly Screen, which includes a number sticker, reminiscent of dirt bikes competing in races. The Fly Screen is priced at Rs 3,290.



A similar item is the Side Number Plate, which helps create a race-track-inspired vibe. Its price is Rs 4,340. For a more dynamic appearance, the Scrambler kit for the Yamaha XSR155 features Bar End Mirrors for Rs 3,080, ensuring a minimalist profile and enhancing the bike's rugged look. Other accessories available for the XSR155 include Adjustable Levers at Rs 2,720, Side Cover L/R at Rs 2,890, Side Radiator Guard L/R for Rs 1,330, Knee Pad at Rs 400, Seat Cover at Rs 480, and License Plate Holder for Rs 5,620.

The Yamaha XSR155 is built on the R15 V4 platform, which is also used by the R15 and MT-15 models. The bike is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine that produces 18.4 PS and 14.2 Nm of torque. This engine is compatible with E20 fuel and paired with a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. Additionally, the bike is equipped with advanced technology features such as a traction control system, variable valve actuation, and an assist & slipper clutch.