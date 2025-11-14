Suzuki GSX-R1000R 40th Anniversary Edition Launched

In July 2025, Suzuki introduced its flagship motorcycle, the GSX-R1000R, for the UK and European markets. The brand has now revealed the pricing for the new model. In this latest version, the motorcycle features a variety of technical updates along with celebratory retro liveries, and it includes winglets. All of it comes at a starting price of 17,599 pounds sterling (approximately Rs 20.52 lakh).

Starting with the engine, the GSX-R1000R is equipped with a redesigned 1000 cc inline-four engine. Suzuki has implemented a new crankshaft and crankcases along with new pistons and connecting rods, resulting in an increased compression ratio. While retaining the variable valve timing (VVT) system, the motorcycle features a new fuel pump and upgraded injectors, all aimed at producing 193 hp at 13,200 rpm and 110 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

The engine is housed within a twin-spar aluminium frame, and it maintains the same swingarm. However, Suzuki has focused on improving the riding experience by adding carbon winglets. These winglets are hollow and designed to generate substantial downforce at high speeds without compromising the bike's predictability, working in conjunction with Showa Balance Free Forks and a Balance Free shock.

For braking, the motorcycle utilizes four-piston Brembo monobloc calipers that grip 320 mm floating discs at the front. To enhance performance, a new lightweight ABS unit has been used. Bridgestone's high-performance RS11 tyres improve traction on both ends of the bike.

The motorcycle is equipped with various rider aids, including a six-axis IMU and Suzuki's Roll Torque Control system (RTCS), which acts as a traction control system. Additionally, it features a 10-level anti-wheelie system, lean-sensitive ABS, launch control, slope-dependent braking control, a bi-directional quickshifter, low-RPM assist, and more.

All of these changes are brought together by classic GSX-R paint schemes: blue with white, red with white, and a yellow and matte blue option. Each variant is adorned with a 40th anniversary logo on the fairing and tank. Moreover, they also feature a retro 'R' on the bellypan and branding on the seat and silencer.