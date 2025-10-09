Rajvir Jawanda Bought A Rs 35 Lakh BMW Bike Months Before A Road Accident Killed Him

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda, who died of multiple organ failure 11 days after being severely injured in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh, was a passionate biker and a reality motorsport enthusiast.

The 35-year-old singer had purchased a new bike in August, a video of which is now going viral on social media a day after his death on Wednesday (October 8). According to reports, it was a BMW R1300 GSA Option 719 which costs Rs 31 lakh.

Rajvir Jawanda's New Bike

In the clip, Rajvir Jawanda is seen arriving to receive the bike at the BMW showroom. In the now-viral clip, the singer is seen beaming with pride as he walks towards his brand new bike.

Rajvir Jawanda when he bought new BMW bike worth 31 lakh.



He was very happy at that he shared this moment 🫡



But the safety on roads of india is zero it doesn't matter how costly vehicle do you have.



You're not safe on the roads even you have car.

RIP Brother ! pic.twitter.com/vcokXxH1Yr — ɢᴜʀᴘʀᴇᴇᴛ ꜱɪɴɢʜ ᴍᴀᴀɴ (@iamgurpreetmaan) October 8, 2025

Once, he comes face to face with his prized possession, the singer poses for the cameras alongside the massive motorbike and later unveiling the vehicle with big headlights. Then, in the video, Rajvir Jawanda is seen completing the paperwork.

A jubilant Rajvir Jawanda is then seen trying out his hand at the new bike. He also celebrates the moment by cutting a cake with the showroom staff, who later brief him about the workings of the vehicle.

Towards the end of the video, Rajvir Jawanda is seen putting on his helmet as a safety gear before he zooms away on his new ride.

Rajvir Jawanda's Accident

Rajvir Jawanda, who was married and had two children, was injured after he met with an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while travelling to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27. The accident occurred in the Baddi area of Himachal Pradesh when he lost control of the motorcycle, police said earlier.

He was brought to Fortis Hospital, Mohali in an "extremely critical" condition. The singer sustained severe head and spinal injuries in the crash and was on ventilator support since then, according to the hospital.

While speaking to Daily Post Punjab, Rajvir Jawanda's friend said that his wife had begged him to not go on the bike adventure, which eventually turned into the fatal accident, but he didn't listen. She had asked him not to ride a high-powered 1300cc motorcycle because she thought it was unsafe, but the singer reassured her. It was their last conversation before the accident.

Rajvir Jawanda's last rites are set to take place today in his village Pona in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Cause Of Rajvir Jawanda's Death

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in a statement said, Rajvir Jawanda died on Wednesday (October 8) at 10.55 am following multiple organ failure.

"He was admitted on September 27, 2025, in an extremely critical condition following a road accident that caused severe spinal injuries and brain damage.

"Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans," the hospital said in the statement, as quoted by ANI.

Who Was Rajvir Jawanda

Hailing from Pona village in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Rajvir Jawanda is known for his songs Tu Dis Penda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth and Kangani.

He also appeared in the Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi film Subedar Joginder Singh (2018) as well as other titles such as Jind Jaan (2019) and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019).

