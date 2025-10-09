Singer Rajvir Jawanda's Funeral To Be Held Today At His Native Village In Punjab

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda's last rites will be held in Pona, a village in Jagraon, Ludhiana district, on Thursday at 11 a.m. Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk shared the news on his Instagram. The singer died on Wednesday after being on life support for 11 days.

Sharing the details of the last rites, Ammy Virk wrote on his Instagram, "Waheguru ji" (folded hands emoji). Rajvir died at 10:55 a.m. at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he had been admitted in critical condition with severe spinal injuries and brain damage, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in a statement said Rajvir Jawanda died on Wednesday (October 8) at 10:55 a.m. following multiple organ failure.

"He was admitted on September 27, 2025, in an extremely critical condition following a road accident that caused severe spinal injuries and brain damage.

"Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans," the hospital said in the statement, as quoted by ANI.

Rajvir Jawanda was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while travelling to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27.

The accident occurred in the Baddi area of Himachal Pradesh when he lost control of the motorcycle, police said earlier. He was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali in an "extremely critical" condition.

Hailing from Pona village in Ludhiana's Jagraon, Rajvir Jawanda is known for his songs Tu Dis Penda, Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Surname, Afreen, Landlord, Down to Earth, and Kangani.

He also featured in the Gippy Grewal-starrer Punjabi film Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), as well as other titles such as Jind Jaan (2019) and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019).

