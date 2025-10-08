Rajvir Jawanda's Wife Begged Him To Not Go On The Bike Trip That Killed Him

The Punjabi entertainment industry is still in shock with the news of the passing of actor and singer Rajvir Jawanda. He was in an accident in Himachal Pradesh on September 27, 2025, and was fighting for his life for the past 11 days at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He, reportedly, took his last breath on October 8, 2025, around 10:55 am, after succumbing to brain damage and spinal injuries.

His family is still reeling from the untimely loss of the 37-year-old actor and singer. His close friends came forward and shared that Ravir's wife pleaded with him against the bike adventure that led to the accident. While speaking to Daily Post Punjab, Rajvir's friend said that his wife had requested him to cancel his plans, but he did not listen. She asked him not to ride a high-powered 1300cc motorcycle because she thought it was unsafe, but the actor reassured her. It was their last conversation before the accident.

Rajvir Jawanda was a private person; hence, he never shared his wife's name or photograph on social media. He wanted to keep his personal life away from the scrutiny of the internet. While the celebrities are paying tribute to Rajvir, his family is still trying to make peace with the loss.

The singer was known for songs like 'Munda Like Me' and 'Kali Jawande Di'. His relatable compositions helped him earn fans not just in Punjab but beyond the state, across continents. He also worked in films like Kaka Ji, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Jind Jaan, showcasing his talent as an actor.