Why Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Was Asked To Delete Photos At Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha's Udaipur wedding was among the most talked-about celebrity weddings of 2023. Now, singer and Vedic priest Ankit Batra, who officiated the ceremony, has revealed some previously unheard details about the grand celebration.

While the baraat was full of energy and festivities, Ankit revealed that security at the venue was exceptionally tight.

Talking about the arrangements, Ankit said, "The security inside the Leela Palace was absolutely insane - it was an absolute fortress. They were so fiercely protective of the privacy and sanctity of the rituals that absolutely no unauthorised photos or videos were allowed. In fact, things were so strict that even Priyanka Chopra's mom was asked to delete photos she had taken on her phone! But beyond the tight security, the boat arrivals, and the global media frenzy, what truly blew me away was the deep respect everyone showed."

Raghav and Parineeti got married on September 24, 2023, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony held at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Two years later, on October 19, 2025, the couple welcomed their son, Neer.

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