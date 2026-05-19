Anupam Kher Supports Brother Raju By 'Signing Cheques': 'Wife Kirron Never Asks Me Anything'

Anupam Kher recently became emotional as he spoke about his bond with his younger brother Raju Kher. The Uunchai actor revealed that he has been looking after his sibling for years and also expressed gratitude to his wife, actor Kirron Kher, for never questioning his decision.

What's Happening

In conversation with Richa on the YouTube show Zindagi, Anupam Kher reiterated the importance of always standing by family. He also spoke of his long cherished childhood memories.

Speaking of how it was normal for him to take care of his brother Raju Kher, Anupam Kher shared, "I would sign cheques for Raju, the household and other things... I told my manager long ago, 'Remember one thing in life, never ask me how much money I'm giving to my brother.'"

He added, "I must also compliment Kirron, because she never, ever asked me, 'Why do you do so much for your brother?' That's how problems begin."

"If every brother remembers what they were like when they were young, there would be no fight. I look at my life like it's a film. How can I forget that we grew up together? We have the same parents. My brother has never been jealous of me, that I am more successful than him. He's amazing that way," said Anupam Kher.

Furthermore, Anupam Kher reiterated that one of the reasons he chose to stay on rent was because it hurt him to see "two brothers killing each other over property."

Anupam Kher On Staying In A Rented Apartment

In conversation with Richa, he had recalled his early life struggles when he came to Mumbai with just Rs 37. Speaking of why he made a conscious decision not to own a house, he said it was well thought out and not due to financial constraints. He reiterated that his aim is not just money, but to be the best actor he can be.

Anupam Kher said, "Kirron and I moved to a different place, and it took us four years to find it. Then she became an MP and shifted to Chandigarh. At one point, I wondered why we were even searching so hard for a house. So we just started living simply."

He added that staying in a rented house appealed to him as it felt grounded, made life simpler and was thus bereft of complications.

Upcoming Projects

Anupam Kher will next be seen in the Prashant Bhagia directorial Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. It is a sequel to the 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla!, and will also feature Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Kiran Juneja and Boman Irani. It will release in theatres on August 28, 2026.

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