"Anupam Kher <i>Ke Sar Pe Baal</i>...": BJP Leader Jabs Trinamool, Actor Reacts

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Bengal unit chief, Samik Bhattacharya, has said it was "not possible" for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which was routed by his party on Monday in the assembly elections, to return to power in the state.

Speaking to the news agency PTI on Tuesday, a day after the BJP won 207 of the state' 294 seats, Bhattacharya said that actor Anupam Kher's bald head can re-grow hair, but the TMC returning to power was "beyond imagination".

It was "inevitable" that the Trinamool Congress, which has ruled the state since 2011, will lose, Bhattacharya said.

"The sky may fall to the ground, the sea may rise to the sky, and even Anupam Kher's bald head may grow hair, but the Trinamool Congress returning to power was beyond imagination. It was not possible," he said.

VIDEO | Kolkata: West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said, "This victory belongs to the people. The people of West Bengal are politically aware, and this victory is theirs. It was bound to happen, Trinamool Congress was going to lose. It was already written in fate. You… pic.twitter.com/aTj9Ak2wt2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2026

No one has the power to "make the impossible possible", the senior BJP leader said.

Anupam Kher then also reacted to Bhattacharya's analogy.

"Maine aapka kya bigaada hai. Kyon aap chahte ho ki mere sir par baal aa jaayein (What have I done to you. Why do you want hair on my head)," Kher, whose wife, Kirron Kher, has been a former BJP MP, posted on X while sharing Bhattacharya's video remark.

अरे भैया जी! मैंने आपका क्या बिगाड़ा है! क्यों आप चाहते हो कि मेरे सिर पर बाल आ जायें! मौजूदा हालात में जन्मों तक नहीं चाहूँगा! जय श्री राम! 🤪🤪🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SoTQEYUGxy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 5, 2026

"In the current situation, I wouldn't wish for it even in a hundred lifetimes," Kher, a BJP supporter, added.

BJP Routs Trinamool In Bengal Elections

The BJP on Monday won 207 of Bengal's 294 assembly seats, up from 77 in the 2021 polls.

The BJP, which is set to form the government in the state for the first time on May 9, received about 45 per cent votes.

Outgoing chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool, which won 215 seats in 2021, could only manage 80. The party's vote share stood at 40 per cent.

Banerjee, however, has refused to resign and said that she has not lost the election and the mandate the BJP got was the result of "loot".

"The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy... I did not lose; I will not go to Lok Bhavan," she told reporters Tuesday evening.

Banerjee, who has served three consecutive terms in power, claimed that the mandate in nearly 100 seats "was looted" and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party.

The BJP hit back, saying Banerjee's stand is "concerning" as India has a long-standing tradition of peaceful transfer of power.

"This is both laughable and concerning. It is concerning because India's democracy is known for its dignity and grace in the peaceful transfer of power. "Since Independence, such a situation has never arisen where two parties get entangled in this manner during a transition. Over the last 75 years, India has earned global recognition for this remarkable democratic tradition," BJP's Sambit Patra told reporters.