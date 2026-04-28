Viral Video: Anupam Kher, 71, Turns On Beast Mode At The Gym

When Anupam Kher shows up on your feed mid-workout, you know it's not just going to be another gym video - it's going to come with a life lesson.

Anupam Kher Drops Fitness Video

The veteran actor has once again grabbed attention, this time with a high-energy Instagram reel that's equal parts fitness motivation and mindful reflection. Dressed for the grind and fully in the zone, Kher takes viewers through a demanding workout session.

But beyond the physical effort, it's the message that truly lands.

Sharing his thoughts alongside the video, Kher wrote, "Working out doesn't just strengthen my body, it centers my mind. It gives me a sense of peace, a sharper focus, and a quiet discipline that stays with me long after the session is over. And putting it out there... sharing my workout videos publicly... adds another layer. It keeps me accountable. It pushes me to show up, even on days when I don't feel like it. Because sometimes, commitment is not just personal... it becomes a promise you make in front of the world. Jai Ho! Jai Bajrang Bali! Jai Bholenath!"

Working out doesn't just strengthen my body, it centers my mind.💪

It gives me a sense of peace, a sharper focus, and a quiet discipline that stays with me long after the session is over.

And putting it out there… sharing my workout videos publicly… adds another layer. It keeps… pic.twitter.com/eiWC29xtd8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 28, 2026

Internet Reactions

Naturally, the comments section lit up. Fans praised his consistency and mindset, with many calling it "powerful inspiration" and highlighting how discipline in fitness often translates into strength in everyday life.

A user even commented, "Truly motivational. You keep going at this age."

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also chimed in, dropping red hearts in appreciation.

What makes the video linger isn't just the workout, it's the perspective.

ALSO READ: How This Pune-Based Doctor Lost 12 Kg In 3 Months Without Exercise