How This Pune-Based Doctor Lost 12 Kg In 3 Months Without Exercise

Weight loss tips are everywhere right now. From quick fixes to complicated diets, there is no shortage of advice. But what most people are really looking for is something simple, realistic, and sustainable. Not everyone wants intense workouts, strict calorie tracking, or expensive supplements. That is why real-life experiences often stand out more than textbook plans – they feel doable.

That is exactly what Dr Malhar Ganla shared on Instagram. In his video, the Pune-based doctor broke down how he lost 12 kgs in three months without protein shakes, calorie counting, or exercise. His approach? Fix what is going on inside the body first.

Dr Ganla started with a blood test. “My fasting insulin was very high…my B12 and D3 were drastically low,” he said. The blood test step helped him understand why he had cravings and low energy. With guidance from doctors, he began with supplements, smoothies, and salads to correct deficiencies.

Breaking down Dr Malhar Ganla's weight loss plan:

1. Fixing the basics (Phase 1: Junk restriction)

Once his nutrients were improving, he cut out salt, sugar, and oil gradually. Instead of stopping everything overnight, he took about a month to lose the taste for outside food.

2. Reducing carbs (Phase 2)

Next came cutting down carbs. He limited carbs to just one meal a day (dinner).

Breakfast: protein-based (like eggs)

Lunch: dal, sabji, salad (no roti or rice)

Dr Ganla called this the “23-1 principle” – for 23 hours, the body runs on fat, and for 1 hour, it gets carbs.

3. Breaking the plateau (Phase 3)

After hitting 80 kg, he tried a nine-day fast (which he refers to as “fast for freedom”). This helped him drop further weight.

Over time, Dr Ganla noticed a big change in hunger. “I can sit the whole day without getting hungry,” he shared. His fasting insulin dropped significantly, and his waist size reduced from 35 inches to around 29.

The takeaway?

Dr Ganla's journey highlights a few simple ideas:

Understand your body first

Fix deficiencies before dieting

Make gradual changes

Focus on insulin and hunger, not just calories

It is not a one-size-fits-all plan, but it shows how structured, mindful changes can make weight loss feel less overwhelming.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.