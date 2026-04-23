Harnaaz Sandhu Blames Her Weight Gain On Starbucks Coffee That Wasn't Coffee

After being crowned Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu found herself dealing with constant chatter about her weight. While she had already spoken about living with celiac disease, she has now shared a more everyday habit that quietly impacted her fitness.

In a recent chat on the Origin Story podcast, Harnaaz got real about how a sugary coffee routine became a bit of an addiction during her time in New York City. And it was not just an occasional treat. It had become part of her daily post-workout ritual.



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“It's so funny. My building in New York had a Starbucks. I could smell the coffee, and I used to just go. I used to order a venti caramel frappuccino, extra drizzle, extra everything. I believe that's a dessert. After the gym, imagine,” Harnaaz Sandhu said.

The star also spoke about how the trolling phase affected her mentally. At that time, she was trying to stay consistent with workouts but was not seeing instant results, which made things harder. “I used to go to the gym, come back, and feel like I was looking the same. In the beginning, when you go to the gym, that first 1 month, you feel like you might be gaining more weight because you look more puffy or whatever,” she shared.

That frustration slowly pushed her towards using food as a comfort. It became less about hunger and more about dealing with emotions. But she eventually figured out what worked for her – sticking to a routine and not obsessing over quick results.

“But it became my comfort because I was really upset not to see the change in my body. It took me some time to kind of tell myself that I had to be patient; it's a process. I'm not going to look at the weighing machine. I'm going to just go, close my eyes, blind myself, and keep doing it. After six months, I saw some results,” the model-actor added.

Ahead of her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4 last year, Harnaaz Sandhu seemed to have found her rhythm again. Her journey was not about drastic changes but about fixing small habits, staying patient, and being real about the imperfect phases along the way.



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