West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: West Bengal is voting today in the first phase of the assembly elections, with polling being held in 152 constituencies across north Bengal and several districts in the southern part of the state.

For Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the opposition, the BJP, it is a desperate battle amid the political firestorm over the voter list revision.

Around 3.6 crore voters in 152 of the state's 294 constituencies across 16 districts are expected to vote today. A close contest is expected in at least 80 seats.

Here Are Live Updates On West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 1 Voting: