Voter Intimidation Charge, Trinamool vs Humayun Kabir As Bengal Votes

A clash between Trinamool workers and its former party leader, allegations of voter intimidation in Murshidabad district and Election Commission stepping in - all of this happened within the first few hours as voting openend for Round 1 of Bengal polls on Thursday.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir, who cast his vote during the early hours of polling, was met with protests from Trinamool Congress supporters who raised "go back" slogans when the leader visited a polling booth in Shibnagar village in Murshidabad's Naoda assembly constituency.

The protesters, led by local Trinamool leaders, surrounded Kabir's vehicle and raised slogans while branding him a "BJP agent". The demonstration sparked tension in the area around the polling station.

Kabir, an MLA from Murshidabad's Bharatpur, who has now formed his own party and is seeking re-election, was suspended from the Trinamool in December last year after he proposed the construction of a Babri-like mosque.

Crude bombs were allegedly thrown near Shivnagar Primary School on Wednesday night in Murshidabad's Naoda, injuring a woman.

Trinamool MP Abu Taher Khan alleged Humayun Kabir's party was behind the attack.

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | A scuffle breaks out between TMC workers and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad.



Humayun Kabir is visiting the area where a crude bomb hurling incident was reported yesterday. pic.twitter.com/RTrRzg2eMr — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

The police were forced to use mild lathicharge to thin the crowds, but denied that the situation was out of hand.

"The situation is peaceful. Nothing has happened anywhere," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Majid Khan said.

Humayun Kabir said that he had appealed to his party cadre to remain calm.

"I told all my people to stay calm. I want the voting and election to happen peacefully, and everyone should participate. My aim or intention is not to hit, scare, or threaten anyone," he said.

One of the victims in the alleged crude bomb attack blamed Kabir's party for it.

"I had stepped out yesterday to offer Namaz at around 8 pm... I was standing... two boys came and threw a bomb near my foot. Humayun Kabir's party workers have done this," one of the victims of the reported crude bomb incident in Murshidabad yesterday told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: One of the victims of the reported crude bomb incident in Murshidabad yesterday says, "I had stepped out yesterday to offer Namaz at around 8 pm... I was standing... two boys came and threw a bomb near my foot. Humayun Kabir's party workers have… pic.twitter.com/ASXxYu57xs — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

In Raipur village, under the Domkal Assembly constituency, several people claimed that armed people were staying in the area since early morning, creating an atmosphere of fear.

Reacting to the developments, the Election Commission has sought a report from officials over allegations that several people were prevented from casting their votes in Murshidabad district's Domkal.

West Bengal is witnessing a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

The second phase of elections would take place on April 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.