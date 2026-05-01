Repolling At 15 Booths In 2 West Bengal Constituencies Tomorrow

The Election Commission of India has announced repolling at 15 booths in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim constituencies following complaints of irregularities.

The repolling will take place in 11 polling stations in Magrahat Paschim and 4 in Diamond Harbour tomorrow, the poll body said in its order.

"I am directed to state that based on reports received from the concerned Returning Officers and the Observers of 142-Magrahat Paschim AC and 143-Diamond Harbour AC regarding poll taken for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2026, held on 29th April, 2026 and after taking all material circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares, under sub-section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, that the poll taken on 29th April, 2026 for the aforesaid election at the following Polling Stations (as mentioned in Column 3 of the table below) to be void and appoints 2nd May, 2026 as the date and fixes the hours, for taking fresh poll at the said Polling Stations," Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer wrote in the order.

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Voting in all 15 polling stations will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm, the officer said.

"I am further to state that the widest possible publicity should be given by beating of drums in the polling area, and contesting candidates should be informed in writing about the fresh poll being taken on the said date," the poll body added.

The booths where repolling will take place in Magrahat Paschim are: 46-Uttar Yearpur F.P School, Room No.2; 126 - Najra F.P School, Room No.1; 127, Najra F.P School, Room Number 2, 128 - Deula F.P School, Room Number 1; 142 - Ghola Noyapara Girls' High Madrasha, Room Number 2; 214 - Ektara Malaya F.P School, Room Number 1; 215 - Ektara Malaya F.P School Room Number 2; 216 - Ektara Malaya Dhora F.P School, Room Number 1; 230 - Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P School, Room No.1; 231 - Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P School Room Number 2; 232 - Bahirpuya Kurkuria F.P School Room Number 3.

The booths going to polls again in Diamond Harbour are: 117 - Bagda Junior High School; 179 - Chandra F.P School, Room Number 2; 194 - Haridevpur F.P School and 243 - Roynagar F.P School, Room Number 2.

Voting in West Bengal took place in two phases -- on April 23 and April 29, with the state recording its highest-ever voter turnout since Independence.

The combined voter turnout of the two phases was 92.47 per cent, the poll body said last week.

The counting of votes will be conducted on May 4.

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The Election Commission is on high alert to prevent possible post-poll violence.

The Kolkata Police have banned gatherings in seven areas where votes will be counted, after Trinamool Congress leaders staged a protest at Netaji Indoor Stadium, alleging that ballot boxes were opened in the absence of the party's authorised representatives.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal dismissed the Trinamool's allegations.