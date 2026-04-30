700 Paramilitary Companies Deployed To Prevent Bengal Post-Poll Violence

The two phases of polling in West Bengal were relatively peaceful in West Bengal compared to the 2021 assembly election, which was marred by political violence. The Election Commission, however, is leaving nothing to chance as it has moved into a high alert mode to prevent potential clashes after the poll results are declared on May 4.

A day after exit polls gave an edge to the BJP, tension rose in Kolkata as Trinamool Congress leaders launched a protest in the city's Netaji Indoor Stadium, alleging attempts to open ballot boxes in the absence of the party's representatives. In a statement, the party described the alleged incident as "the murder of democracy in broad daylight", sparking fears of a post-poll showdown. The BJP has dismissed the allegation.

Election Commission Prepared

The poll body is prepared to deal with violence. It has retained the 700 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which were deployed across the state for polling. These personnel and the local police will secure the counting centres.

Officials at the Election Commission headquarters will conduct real-time monitoring of the counting exercise through control rooms. QR code-based photo ID cards will ensure only authorised personnel are allowed inside counting centres.

The poll body has warned that strict action will be taken against those found involved in inciting violence.

2021 Bengal Polls Violence

The 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, which the Trinamool Congress won, were fraught with violence. A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) probe logged 1,900 incidents of violence, including killings, sexual assaults, arson incidents and intimidation.

The NHRC probe panel, based on inputs from the state's Director General of Police, documented 29 murders, 12 cases of sexual assault, 391 instances of grievous hurt, 940 cases of arson and vandalism, and 562 incidents of intimidation. Of the 9,304 accused, only 1,345 were arrested.

A separate court-appointed fact-finding committee reported 52 murders and 11 rapes, noting that out of 3,384 complaints forwarded to the state, nearly 1,000 saw no response. The panel also found that in around 60 per cent of these incidents, First Information Reports (FIRs) were not registered.

The Calcutta High Court had flagged a breakdown of law and order at the time, citing signs of organised violence.