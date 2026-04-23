West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE Updates: Voting in two key states that have avoided the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for long - West Bengal and Tamil Nadu - has begun. Around 3.6 crore voters in 152 of Bengal's 294 constituencies across 16 districts -- including Nandigram and north Bengal's Darjeeling, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar -- are expected to vote in the first phase today. A second phase of polling is scheduled for April 29. For Trinamool Congress and the BJP, it is a desperate battle amid the political firestorm over voter list revision.
On the other hand, in Tamil Nadu, it is a three-way battle between DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, AIADMK's alliance with the BJP, and actor Vijay making a cameo. The DMK centred its campaign around the "Dravidian Model" of governance and welfare programmes. In response, the AIADMK and BJP promised that they would rid the state of the "rule of one family and bring in corruption-free, good governance".
Here Are LIVE Updates On Bengal, Tamil Nadu Election Voting:
West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Election LIVE Updates: Voting Begins
Voting in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu begins.
Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: 14 Lakh First-Time Voters, 75,064 Polling Stations
- Polling in Tamil Nadu will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM
- The 5.73 crore-strong electorate comprises 2.93 crore women, 2.83 crore men, and 7,728 third-gender voters
- Over 14 lakh (14,59,039) first-time voters have been enrolled
- Voting will take place on 75,064 polling stations situated in 33,133 locations
- The Election Commission has deployed 1,06,418 ballot units, 75,064 control units, and VVPAT machines
Tamil Nadu Polls 2026: AIADMK-BJP's Promise To Free Tamil Nadu Of "Rule Of One Family"
The AIADMK and BJP promised that they would rid the state of the "rule of one family and bring in corruption-free, good governance". Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the DMK leadership of fostering a "by the family, of the family, and for the family" culture.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has promised better welfare schemes for women, monthly support for families and better travelling facilities. The BJP has promised that it will bring in good law and order and will end crimes against women by streamlined zero-FIR reporting, victim-witness protection, Special Fast-Track Courts for heinous cases, etc.
Tamil Nadu Election LIVE Updates: DMK vs AIADMK, And A Vijay 'Hero Or Cameo' Question As Tamil Nadu Votes Today
The DMK-led alliance is taking on the NDA, with the entry of TVK promising a nail-biting three-corner contest.
The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, centred its campaign around the "Dravidian Model" of governance and welfare programmes. It was supported by the Congress and the VCK. The DMK projected the electoral fight as a struggle between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, referring to the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP, which rules at the Centre.
By pitching "Dravidian Model 2.0", MK Stalin attempted to rake in urban voters among whom the Delhi vs Tamil Nadu narrative finds resonance. He was backed by his most prominent ally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who sought to brand the AIADMK as a "puppet" of the BJP.