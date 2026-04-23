West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE Updates: Voting in two key states that have avoided the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for long - West Bengal and Tamil Nadu - has begun. Around 3.6 crore voters in 152 of Bengal's 294 constituencies across 16 districts -- including Nandigram and north Bengal's Darjeeling, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar -- are expected to vote in the first phase today. A second phase of polling is scheduled for April 29. For Trinamool Congress and the BJP, it is a desperate battle amid the political firestorm over voter list revision.

On the other hand, in Tamil Nadu, it is a three-way battle between DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, AIADMK's alliance with the BJP, and actor Vijay making a cameo. The DMK centred its campaign around the "Dravidian Model" of governance and welfare programmes. In response, the AIADMK and BJP promised that they would rid the state of the "rule of one family and bring in corruption-free, good governance".

Here Are LIVE Updates On Bengal, Tamil Nadu Election Voting: