DMK vs AIADMK, And A Vijay 'Hero Or Cameo' Question As Tamil Nadu Votes Today

Over 5.73 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 4,023 candidates as they elect representatives to the 234-strong Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday.

Here are 10 points on the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Polling is taking place from 7 AM to 6 PM across the state. Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said on Wednesday that the 5.73 crore-strong electorate comprises 2.93 crore women, 2.83 crore men, and 7,728 third-gender voters. 14,59,039 first-time voters have been enrolled. Voting will take place on 75,064 polling stations situated in 33,133 locations. The Election Commission has deployed 1,06,418 ballot units, 75,064 control units, and VVPAT machines. For election duty, 1,20,000 police personnel and 3,40,000 government staff have been deployed. Robust security arrangements -- involving local police, central armed forces and flying squads -- have been made in all districts. After the voting is concluded at 6 pm, all EVMs will be transported to 62 approved counting centres across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, centred its campaign around the "Dravidian Model" of governance and welfare programmes. It was supported by the Congress and the VCK. The DMK projected the electoral fight as a struggle between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, referring to the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP, which rules at the Centre. By pitching "Dravidian Model 2.0", MK Stalin attempted to rake in urban voters among whom the Delhi vs Tamil Nadu narrative finds resonance. He was backed by his most prominent ally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who sought to brand the AIADMK as a "puppet" of the BJP. In response, the AIADMK and BJP promised that they would rid the state of the "rule of one family and bring in corruption-free, good governance". Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the DMK leadership of fostering a "by the family, of the family, and for the family" culture. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has promised better welfare schemes for women, monthly support for families and better travelling facilities. The BJP has promised that it will bring in good law and order and will end crimes against women by streamlined zero-FIR reporting, victim-witness protection, Special Fast-Track Courts for heinous cases, etc. Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting from Kolthur against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) VS Babu and AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan. Deputy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin is contesting from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat. Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from the Edappadi assembly constituency in Salem district. TVK chief Vijay is contesting the polls from two seats -- Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur. In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, DMK won 133 seats, reducing the AIADMK to 66 seats. The Congress won 19 seats.

