5 Crore Voters, 3 Lakh Officials: Tamil Nadu Gears Up For Key Polls

Tamil Nadu is all set to vote on April 23, with the Election Commission rolling out an unprecedented scale of arrangements to ensure smooth and secure polling across the state. Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik detailed the extensive preparations, underlining both logistical readiness and strict enforcement measures.

A total of 75,064 polling stations spread across 33,133 centres will cater to over 5.67 crore voters, manned by more than 3 lakh polling personnel. Over 8,300 police personnel will be on duty to ensure law and order.

More than 1.06 lakh ballot units, along with control units and VVPAT machines, have been deployed, backed by an additional 20-30 per cent reserve to tackle contingencies.

The electorate stands at 5,67,07,380 voters, including 2,89,60,838 women and 2,77,38,925 men, with women clearly accounting for more than 50 per cent of the electorate. Over 14.5 lakh first-time voters are set to exercise their franchise. Postal voting has already seen substantial participation, with 4,18,541 votes received so far.

Security remains a key focus, with 3,025 locations covering 5,049 booths identified as sensitive. Authorities have also set up four levels of control rooms, with a dedicated public helpline - 1950 - and separate monitoring systems for media and election processes.

In an effort to enhance voter experience and inclusivity, 249 model polling stations have been established. These include booths entirely managed by women, persons with disabilities, and youth. A new category of green polling stations has also been introduced.

In a major crackdown on electoral malpractice, officials reported record seizures - Rs 1,262 crore intercepted and Rs 543 crore worth confiscated. Additionally, over 2,180 online links have been blocked or taken down for violations.

The special summary revision (SIR) exercise saw nearly 70 lakh names deleted from the electoral rolls.

Voters for the first time will have a safe deposit system at polling centres to leave their mobile phones before casting their votes.

A total of 5,634 complaints have been received through the cVIGIL app, with 17 currently pending, all within the stipulated time.

Counting will take place at 62 centres across the state after polling concludes.

Politically, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a five-cornered contest. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is seeking a second consecutive term. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is aiming for a comeback after three successive defeats following the death of J Jayalalithaa. Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is hoping to make a significant electoral debut, while Seeman of Naam Tamilar Katchi continues to contest alone. S Ramadoss has aligned with expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala.