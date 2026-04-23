West Bengal Polls 2026: Arijit Singh's Father Casts Vote In Murshidabad: 'Voting Going Smoothly'

As the first phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections began on Thursday morning, singer Arijit Singh's father, Surinder Singh, arrived at a polling booth in Murshidabad to cast his vote.

After casting his vote, Surinder spoke to ANI and shared that the process was smooth and peaceful at the booth. He also wished that everything continues in the same manner during the elections.

"Everything is good. May everything go well. There is no problem at all. Voting is going on smoothly. I have cast my vote," he said.

#WATCH | Surinder Singh says, "Everything is good. May everything go well. There is no problem at all. Voting is going on smoothly. I have cast my vote." https://t.co/nNdxZDkwh7 pic.twitter.com/CmND6eURJn — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

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