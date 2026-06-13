<i>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut's Film Off To A Slow Start With Rs 1 Crore

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has arrived in theatres, a story inspired by real-life bravery shown during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The film focuses on the staff of Cama Hospital, highlighting their courage, quick thinking and dedication during one of the city's darkest nights.

The film released on June 12 and faced competition from several other new releases, including Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor and Haunted 3D. Despite the crowded box office, Manoj Tapadia directorial got a decent start on its opening day.

According to a Sacnilk report, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned a net collection of Rs 1 crore across 2,181 shows on Friday. With this, the film's total gross collection in India reached Rs 1.19 crore.

The biographical drama recorded an overall occupancy of 11.85% on its opening day. The morning shows started on a weak note with just 3.77% attendance, but the numbers improved as the day progressed. Afternoon shows saw a rise to 12%, followed by a slight dip in the evening at 10.54%. The best response came during the night shows, which saw 18.69% footfalls.

Speaking about the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana Ranaut told Variety, “We often celebrate loud heroism, but real courage is quieter, it shows up, stays back and takes responsibility. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity and unity, of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself.”

She added, “This is desh bhakti (patriotism) in its purest form, where duty becomes action. I'm honoured to be part of a story that salutes those who held the city together in its toughest moments and I can't wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen on 12th June.”

Along with Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Esha Dey and Prasad Oak in key roles. The film is presented by PEN Studios and is jointly produced by Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment.