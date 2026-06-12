Kangana Ranaut Says She Has Learnt From Contemporary Deepika Padukone: 'Feeling Of Jealousy Is Toxic'

Kangana Ranaut, whose new film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata released in theatres today, praised contemporaries like Deepika Padukone for guiding her during the initial years in the industry.

Slamming the culture of negativity, jealousy, and insecurity among new-generation actors, Kangana said she never let that mental space overcome her.

"I always made a conscious choice that I will never put myself in that place. Whether I have something or I don't have something, I will never become that person," she told Entertainment Live.

Kangana believes one should always be open to learning from someone who's more talented. She said she feels the need to protect people who are less talented.

"If someone is less talented than me, then they should get my protection. I should treat them like a mentor would. And if someone is more talented than me, naturally I should learn from them and receive their guidance. Then where is the question of insecurity?" she said.

On Deepika Padukone

This is not the first time Kangana has publicly supported Deepika. Citing her own early days in the industry, Kangana said she learned the lesson of discipline from the Padmavaat actor.

"When I came from home, I didn't know anything. I was a 15–16-year-old girl from the mountains. Even forming meaningful sentences was a challenge. Whatever I have learned, I learned by observing people," she said.

Referring to Deepika, Kangana added, "Even when it came to my contemporaries, like Deepika and others, they had an athletic background. I came from a science background. I would see how disciplined they were with exercise and fitness. I always learned from my contemporaries."

Sharing a negative aspect of today's generation, Kangana added, "I see so much negativity around me, especially among the younger generation. It's not good. This feeling of jealousy and resentment is toxic. We should consciously eradicate it."

When Kangana spoke about Deepika's 8-hour work demand

During a chat with ANI, Kangana supported Deepika's demand for an eight-hour workday. She said that as a top actress Deepika has earned the right to request that.

"When you're new, you're coming up, and you are replaceable. Your place is different. She (Deepika Padukone), being where she is, she's a mother. She's got a family to look after. She's also earned that place where people are going to say, 'Wait a minute, I want her. And it's okay if she comes for eight hours because we'll work around her time.'

"So why not? All the talk about fertility rate, all the talk about marriages collapsing, and all of it — what are we doing? We are putting so much pressure on our women. We are making them work double the amount now with the children," she added.

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is based on the fateful night of the terror attacks when two nurses stood up against terrorists at Mumbai's Cama Hospital on November 26, 2008.