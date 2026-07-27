<i>Lock Upp</i> Season 2: Sufi Motiwala Opens Up About Alleged Assault, Grandmother's Death And Fear Of Close Friendships

Reality show contestant and content creator Sufi Motiwala left viewers emotional after making a series of personal revelations following his eviction from Lock Upp Season 2.

Looking back at some of the most difficult moments of his life, Sufi spoke about an alleged assault by a former roommate, the pain of missing his grandmother's final call, and how a past experience has left him afraid of getting too close to people.

One of Sufi's most shocking revelations was about an alleged assault involving a former roommate while he was staying at a PG.

Sharing his experience, Sufi said, "My roommate would just be sitting on his bed and keep staring at me as I slept. That would make me really scared. One day, he just tried to force himself on me and started kissing me, making me extremely terrified."

Sufi said he immediately ran downstairs and complained to the PG owner. However, he claimed the response he received left him even more shaken.

"The PG owner told me, 'Why are you sleeping with him? You should sleep with me,'" he recalled.

The content creator said the incident deeply traumatised him. He revealed that he locked himself inside a bathroom for nearly 12 hours as he tried to come to terms with what had happened.

Sufi also opened up about the loss of his grandmother. He shared that she had called him just two days before she died, but he missed the call. Two days later, he learnt of her death. He further revealed that his family did not allow him to attend her funeral.

He added that his grandmother had left him Rs 50,000, which he used to buy a phone. According to Sufi, that purchase marked the beginning of his journey as a content creator.

His third revelation was about friendships and love. Sufi shared that during his college days in Delhi, he had only two male friends. Over time, he developed romantic feelings for one of them, which he said changed their friendship and created distance between them. Reflecting on the experience, Sufi admitted that he now feels scared of forming close friendships.