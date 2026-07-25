'Would've Killed Myself': Apoorva Mukhija On How Sufi Motiwala Saved Her After <i>India's Got Latent</i> Row

Apoorva Mukhija surprised viewers when she entered Lock Upp Season 2 as a wild card contestant. Although her stay on the reality show will be short, she has grabbed attention with her bold personality. In the recent episodes, Apoorva had an emotional chat with Sufi Motiwala, where the two cleared their past misunderstandings that happened on Traitors.

During the conversation, Apoorva shared how much Sufi supported her during one of the most difficult phases of her life after the India's Got Latent controversy. She revealed that he stood by her when she felt completely alone and gave her the strength during that challenging time.

Apoorva also added that whenever people question her friendship with Sufi or call him rude, she always tells them that they don't know the side of him that she does.

Apoorva Mukhija said, “I have really missed you. I swear on my mom. Every time someone asks me about you and they're like, ‘How were you friends with him? He's so mean,' I tell them, ‘I would've killed myself if, at the time of the Latent fiasco, if I hadn't had Sufi'. I wouldn't have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn't dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend, I have always given you credit. You saved my life. I genuinely wouldn't have been able to survive Latent if it wasn't for you.”

Sufi replied, “Don't say that. I will tell you the truth, bro. That one year was the most favourite year of my life when we were friends. I finally felt like I had a social circle in Bombay. I felt like there was someone I could go to whenever I wanted. And I genuinely missed you a lot.”

Sufi Motiwala became emotional and told Apoorva not to speak like that. He shared that the time they spent as friends was one of the happiest periods of his life. He said after becoming her friends, he “finally felt like I had a social circle in Bombay,” and he finally “felt like there was someone I could go to whenever I wanted.” Sufi also admitted that he missed Apoorva a lot and was happy to reconnect with her.

In 2025, Apoorva Mukhija appeared as a panellist on India's Got Latent. After the show faced controversy due to Ranveer Allahabadia's offensive comment, FIRs were filed against other panellists, including Apoorva. Later, she revealed that she received death and rape threats on social media, which made it one of the most difficult phases of her life.