<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Actor On 'Drug Culture' In Television Industry: "Cocaine And MDMA Is Common"

Narayani Shastri has opened up about the prevalence of substance abuse in the television industry. The actress claimed that the use of drugs such as cocaine and MDMA is "common" in certain TV circles. She further acknowledged that she had experimented with drugs at one point in her life.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Narayani shared that industry parties used to have a defined budget for alcohol, which has now been shifted to acquiring illegal drugs. “Earlier, there would be a budget for alcohol at parties. Now there's a budget for drugs. I was shocked when I saw this. That's why I stopped partying many years ago, because now the parties are not about dancing; they are something else completely,” the actress said.

Asked what drugs people do at these parties, she said, “Cocaine and MDMA are common." She explained that at big parties people keep it on the down low. But at smaller, intimate ones, “everyone knows that everyone does stuff.” At larger parties, it's not out in the open.

When asked if actors do drugs on set, Narayani said, "All the time," adding, "Our shoots have been cancelled because the actor is not in a condition to shoot. We would wait for 4 hours wondering what was even happening? The actor would not be in a condition to even stand up. It used to happen a lot."

Narayani herself admitted to experimenting with illegal drugs. “I have done everything in my life but I have done it as an experiment, to see what happens when you do something,” she said.

The actress added that she attended several such parties and was “shocked” by the people there and what they did. She said she didn't develop an addiction because she only tried drugs once just so she would know in case someone spiked her drink.

Narayani Shastri rose to fame with the TV show Koi Apna Sa. She further worked in series like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkusum and Piya Ka Ghar. The actress has also been part of the dance reality show Nach Baliye.