"We Are Going To Miss Him": Trisha Krishnan's Mother On Vijay's Final Film <i>Jana Nayagan</i>

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally reached theatres on July 23. While fans are showering love on the movie, actress Trisha Krishnan and her mother, Uma Krishnan, also watched the film. It was Uma's reaction after the screening that grabbed attention online.

Speaking to ANI, Uma Krishnan said she enjoyed the experience but admitted she was emotional about Vijay's reported farewell to cinema. She said, “We had a good time. We really enjoyed the movie. I feel bad that this is his last film. We are going to miss him.”

Trisha And Vijay Have Shared The Screen Many Times

Trisha and Vijay have been one of Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairs. They have worked together in films including Ghilli, Thirupaachi and Leo. Trisha also made a special appearance in Vijay's 2024 release The Greatest Of All Time.

Apart from their films, the two have often made headlines because of rumours about their personal lives. Their public appearances together and Trisha's birthday post for Vijay earlier this year added more fuel to the speculation.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has ever spoken publicly about the rumours. The discussion around them became even bigger earlier this year after reports claimed that Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce. According to reports, the petition alleged that Vijay had been involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress who was not named in the plea.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Along with Vijay, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and several others in key roles.