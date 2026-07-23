Trisha Shares Happy Picture After Watching Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> First Day-First Show

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's swansong, Jana Nayagan, hit theatres on 23 July, and Trisha Krishnan did not miss the first day-first show. Videos of the actor outside Chennai's Rohini Theatre quickly went viral on social media. Now, Trisha has shared a picture after watching the film.

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Trisha re-shared a post in which she was seen flashing her signature smile after watching the film. The picture was shared by Priya Shyam, who captioned it, "One last time, one last dance. The madness that was Jana Nayagan."

Referring to the massive crowds gathered outside the theatre, she added, "Made it out alive with Trisha Krishnan, Nirupama N." Take a look at the post here:

For the outing, the Leo actor kept her look stylish yet understated. She paired a crisp white T-shirt with straight-fit blue denims, striking the perfect balance between comfort and elegance. Trisha wore her hair loose with a neat centre parting, adding to the effortless appeal of her appearance.

She completed the look with minimal accessories, including delicate stud earrings and a blue pendant necklace. A pair of round black sunglasses added a touch of sophistication. As she exited the theatre, the actor was mobbed by fans and onlookers before being spotted heading to a waiting car.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay in the lead alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, and Prakash Raj. As audience reactions continue to pour in, it remains to be seen how the film performs at the box office in the coming days.



Also Read: Will Vijay Act Again? What Jana Nayagan Producer Told NDTV About Actor's Future