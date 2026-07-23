Will Vijay Act Again? What <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Producer Told NDTV About Actor's Future

Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan finally hit theatres on Friday after months of anticipation.

Speaking to NDTV on the day of the release, producer Venkata Narayana expressed his excitement and urged fans to celebrate the actor's legacy on the big screen.

Sharing his thoughts on the film's release, Venkata Narayana said, "From today onwards, Jana Nayagan belongs to the people. Let's celebrate Vijay Sir and his legacy for one last time on the big screen. For me, today has been very important, and I'm very happy and excited to see Jana Nayagan on the big screen."

The producer also reflected on the legal hurdles and challenges the film faced before its release. However, he said it was now time to focus on the audience's response.

"All those are behind us. Let's look ahead and celebrate the movie. You are seeing the kind of response on the big screen," he said.

Speaking about the audience's reception, he added, "We don't know who the viewers are, but I am told that many of them are buying multiple tickets to come and watch on the big screen again to get out of the guilt and also respect the hard work of the artists and all the technicians. If it is true, it's really, really appreciable."

When asked if Vijay would return to acting in the future, Venkata Narayana said he would love to see the actor continue making films, while acknowledging his growing political responsibilities.

"I love him as an actor. Now I'm loving him as a politician and a leader. I want him to continue making movies, continue acting, but he has got bigger responsibilities. We don't know whether time permits or not, but he should. We would love to see him on the screen."