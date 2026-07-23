"It Was A Simple Joke": Kushal Tandon's Sister Defends Him After His Comments On Gauahar Khan On <i>Alliance</i>

Kushal Tandon has been receiving severe backlash for the comments he made about former girlfriend Gauahar Khan on Alliance. Breaking silence, Kushal's sister Tina Tandon addressed her brother's remarks and defended him.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Tina shared in Hindi, “I'm sorry, but on social media, things get blown way out of proportion. It's like there's just a tiny spark from a matchstick somewhere, and people are determined to turn it into a full-blown fire unnecessarily. Because it's about Kushal... Kushal is everywhere, so everyone jumps in thinking they'll gain fame from it. They want TRPs and publicity through it.”

Talking about Kushal's comment on Gauahar, Tina shared that she has known the actress for many years. “I don't understand why people keep quoting one person. Gauahar is a beautiful woman; she's adorable, and I've known her for many years. Tagging someone's name for no reason is pointless. It's only done to fuel stories. They took a simple joke and blew it out of proportion. We don't know what really happened behind the scenes or what was said in a fun, light-hearted moment,” she added.

Tina's comments came after Kushal made a remark on Gauahar while speaking to her husband, Zaid Darbar, on the show. “Tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hain (You like my things),” Kushal told Zaid, referring to Gauahar. The comment went viral on social media as several users criticised Kushal's remark as well as Zaid's reaction to it.

Instead of dealing with the situation, Zaid chose to stay quiet and laughed at the remark. Later, Zaid apologised to Gauahar for his response on a video; the actress showed her support and asked him to be careful in the game.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon started dating in 2013 after their meeting on Bigg Boss 7 but parted ways in 2014. Gauahar married Zaid in 2020, and they are parents to two sons, Zehaan and Farwaan.