NewJeans Fuels Comeback Speculation As Four Members Reunite In New Video

K-pop fans were in for a massive surprise when NewJeans posted a new video and photos to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the group's debut. Without any prior announcement, the group uploaded a video called 2026 Summer of NewJeans on their official YouTube channel, but it only featured four members: Haerin, Hyein, Minji, and Hanni.

The surprise release also raised hopes that NewJeans may soon return to music after a long break. The group had remained inactive following a major dispute with its agency, ADOR, over the removal of former CEO Min Hee-jin and issues related to their contracts.

The video shows the four members happily meeting each other again. Towards the end, they notice a massive white rabbit standing in the grass before the video comes to an end.

As per Forbes, HYBE, in a press release, stated, “NewJeans have come together for a commemorative special film series celebrating the fourth anniversary of their debut. This marks the group's first official content featuring the four members — MINJI, HANNI, HAERIN and HYEIN — together in two years since wrapping up their most recent album, Supernatural.

“The special film series was created from the members' shared wish to celebrate their fourth anniversary together with fans. We hope Bunnies will enjoy these films as a heartfelt gift.”

Neither ADOR nor its parent company HYBE has officially announced NewJeans' return yet. Despite that, many believe the group's comeback will happen soon. If NewJeans releases new music, it will be the group's first release in more than two years since Supernatural, which came out on June 21 2024.