'They All Become Ministers': Bobby Deol's Hilarious Remark On Working With Vijay In <i>Jana Nayagan</i>

Bobby Deol has had an extensive filmography working with South stars of late. After his massive surge in 2023 with Animal, he was seen in a series of South films, the most recent being Tamil Chief Minister Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan, released as his political career takes off. Bobby Deol drew a common thread between all the South actors he has worked with so far - Vijay, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Pawan Kalyan - noting how they have all gone on to become ministers.

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Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which finally released today after six months of delay, is buzzing everywhere. Bobby Deol, who is part of the film, was asked if he had been in touch with Vijay during the film's difficult journey to the screens.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Bobby Deol said, "No, I didn't. He doesn't like to do too much promotion. He doesn't do anything. He just believes, and so I was like fine, you know, that's how he likes it. Like when I worked with Surya on Kanguva, it was such a nice concept. It didn't work out the way it should have, but Surya was someone I could interact with more because he's kind, his wife is from Bombay, he's a little used to all that, and it was fun working with Surya."

He added, "Then yeah, I worked with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj. But the funniest thing is, every time I've worked with these actors, they've all become ministers. It's just something very funny. Then I worked with Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. I'm just joking."

Bobby Deol Films With South Actors

In the recently released Jana Nayagan, Bobby Deol plays the role of the antagonist Phoenix opposite Thalapathy Vijay, who serves as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, Bobby Deol again plays an antagonist, Balwant Singh Thakur - a vile prince and warlord - against Nandamuri Balakrishna. The latter won the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections consecutively in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Bobby Deol also essayed the role of the villainous Aurangzeb in the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu opposite Pawan Kalyan. The latter's current role is that of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

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