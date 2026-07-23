"The Future Is Theirs": After Salman Khan-R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt Backs Students' Protest

Alia Bhatt has joined the growing list of celebrities backing the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.

The actor expressed her support for the students through a heartfelt note on social media, praising their courage and determination in demanding a fair and transparent education system.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shed light on the protest movement and the resilience shown by the students leading it.

"The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope."

She added, "Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them."

Alia further said that the students' fight for accountability should serve as a reminder to society to listen to the voices of the younger generation.

"Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs," said Alia in her post.

Alia's statement came a day after Salman Khan voiced his support for the students and expressed concern over the violence that reportedly erupted during the protest.

In a lengthy note shared on social media, Salman wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."

He further praised the students for raising their concerns peacefully and for their commitment to building a stronger future.

"I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud." Take a look at the full post here:

Several other members of the film industry have also publicly extended their support to the movement. R Madhavan, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Imran Khan, Abhay Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Hrithik Roshan, and Riteish Deshmukh have previously spoken in favour of the students and their demands.



Also Read: Trolled As 'Gayab' At FTII, R Madhavan Breaks Silence On Paper Leak Protests