Kartik Aaryan And Anees Bazmee To Reunite For <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4</i>? Here's What We Know

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise may soon return with another exciting chapter. Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee are in talks to reunite for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 after the success of the previous two films, according to reports.

Kartik, who won fans' hearts with his role as Rooh Baba, is expected to return if the project moves forward. The film is still at an early stage, but work has reportedly begun on developing a fresh story for the next instalment.

Reports also suggest that producer Bhushan Kumar and Kartik are said to be involved in discussing ideas for the new film. Although the script and rest of the cast have not been finalised yet, the latest update has already created excitement among fans.

Bhushan Kumar is keen to make Bhool Bhulaiyaa the biggest franchise of India, and he has started working on gathering the core idea for the fourth instalment, Bollywood Hungama reported. “Kartik is also on board the creative process, to crack the best possible plot for the fourth Bhool Bhulaiyaa film, as he is all excited to step into the shoes of Rooh Baba again,” the platform quoted a source as saying.

“Much like 2 and 3, Anees Bazmee is expected to come on board Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 as well. The talks are on, as the monetary discussions are being ironed out at the moment. Anees will be back to direct Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba in BB 4.”

At present, Anees Bazmee is busy shooting an untitled film with Akshay Kumar, scheduled to release in December. After completing that project, he'll begin work on the story and plan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. According to reports, the makers are expected to start filming in the second half of 2027.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, while part 3 starred Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri along with Kartik.