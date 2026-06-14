From 90 Kg To 72 Kg: Kartik Aaryan Recalls Losing 18 Kg Naturally For <i>Chandu Champion</i>

As Chandu Champion completed two years since its release, Kartik Aaryan took a trip down memory lane and reflected on the journey that went into bringing the film to life. The actor opened up about losing 18 kg for the role and the personal growth that came with portraying the resilient character. Calling Chandu Champion the most special film of his life, Kartik said the transformation was about much more than just physical change.

In a post shared on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Two years ago, I stepped into the shoes of a man the world had forgotten, and he ended up reminding me of everything I believed in. I'm not sure I've fully put it into words yet, but I'll try. This film isn't just about a man who refused to give up, it's about the scars that become medals, setbacks that become comebacks.

He added, "The 18 kilos I lost were nothing compared to everything I gained. #ChanduChampion is the most special film of my life. To play Murlikant Petkar, I had to become someone I'd never been before. Every early morning, every drop of sweat, every moment of self-doubt on set- it wasn't acting. It was living."

How Kartik Aaryan Lost 18 Kg For Chandu Champion Without PEDs

Kartik Aaryan impressed everyone with his physical transformation for Chandu Champion. According to an IANS report, the actor spent 14 months training in boxing to achieve the look required for the role and cut sugar entirely from his diet.

In an interview with Etimes, Kartik's trainer for the film, Tridev Pandey, revealed that his regimen was modelled entirely around that of a real boxer preparing for championships. What followed were months of strict discipline and consistent effort.

Kartik brought his weight down from 90 kg to 72 kg without using performance-enhancing substances. He started unable to do a single push-up and eventually progressed to doing them with 50–60 kg of added weight on his back. His skipping improved in the same way; he went from struggling with basic footwork to performing 14–15 advanced variations with ease.

The efforts seemed to pay off as Kartik looked the part and delivered a performance that earned widespread praise.

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