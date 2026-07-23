When Salman Khan Got 'Leaked Exam Papers', Old Remark Resurfaces After Actor's Post Backing Student Protests

Salman Khan recently voiced his support for students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy, calling paper leaks a "very serious issue" and urging that the movement remain focused on improving India's education system.

While his statement sparked widespread discussion online, it also reminded many fans of a humorous anecdote shared years ago by his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

When Salim Khan Joked About Salman And Leaked Exam Papers

As Salman's post went viral, fans were reminded of a funny story shared by Salim Khan during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2020.

The episode also featured Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Recalling the incident, Salim said there was a man named Ganesh who always received a warm welcome whenever he visited their home.

"'Ganesh aaya hai', 'Ganesh ko chai pilao', 'Arrey, Ganesh ke liye kursi le aao baithne ke liye'... Maine kaha yeh Ganesh kaun hai? Mere se zyada izzat milti hai isko iss ghar mein (I would hear 'Ganesh has come', 'Get some tea for Ganesh', 'Get a chair for Ganesh to sit'. I would wonder who this Ganesh is, who is getting more respect than me in the house)," he recalled.

He then revealed the reason behind Ganesh's special treatment, leaving everyone on the show in splits.

"Pata laga jab exam ka paper leak hota tha, woh inko laake deta tha (I found out that he would give leaked exam papers to them)," Salim said.

As the audience laughed, Sohail Khan joked that family secrets were finally coming out.

Kapil Sharma then teased Sohail, saying, "Sohail bhai, bade shararati rahe hai aap (you have been quite naughty)!"

Salman, however, clarified with a smile, "Nahi, mera wala tha woh (This story is about me)."

Salman Khan Extends Support To Students

On Wednesday, Salman shared a statement across his social media platforms, expressing solidarity with students protesting against the alleged paper leak. He also expressed concern over those who were injured during the July 20 demonstrations.

"It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them," the actor wrote.

He also urged that the movement should not become political and praised students for peacefully raising their voices.

"This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud. This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support and make a stronger educational system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision," he added.

Concluding his message, Salman expressed hope that education would become increasingly aspirational in India.

"Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier and more fashionable year by year, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub," he concluded.

Several Celebrities Back The Student Movement

Salman is among several celebrities who have publicly supported the student-led movement over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy.

Earlier, Omi Vaidya, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh also expressed their support for the protesters and appealed for peaceful demonstrations.