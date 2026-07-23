"Got The Date Wrong": Omar Abdullah Fact-Checks JP Nadda On J&K Paper Leak

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday fact-checked Union Minister JP Nadda over the latter's paper leak comment in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday night, Nadda hit back at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's charge that 150 paper leaks happened in the last 10 years but there was no conviction.

Nadda listed a number of paper leak incidents that occurred under Congress governments and its allies.

One of the mentions was regarding Jammu and Kashmir. "If I talk about the paper leak in the Service Selection Board examination in Jammu and Kashmir... the government is of Congress and NC, National Conference," Nadda said at the press meet.

That drew a quick fact-check from the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister.

Omar Abdullah pointed out that while Nadda was right about the paper leak, he got the date and the government wrong. Correcting the Union Minister, Abdullah stated that the paper leak happened in 2022 when the Union Territory was under Central rule with the Lieutenant Governor in charge.

"You are absolutely correct about the SSB paper leak in J&K @JPNadda ji but you have got the date wrong. It was 2022. The government wasn't of NC & Congress. It was a government headed by the Lt Governor," Abdullah posted on X, cheekily adding, "but thank you for reminding everyone of this failure".

Ramping up the attack, Omar Abdullah also attached the J&K High Court's observations on the case with his post.

The High Court had then directed the administration to constitute a high-level committee headed by a retired High Court judge to probe the conduct of the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board.

"It involved these observations & orders of the J&K High Court. We have no idea what happened to the High Level Committee or its report. Perhaps you can share that with us in your next press conference," the Chief Minister added in his post, attaching a note from the High Court's order.

Elections were conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 after a gap of 10 years. The National Conference-Congress alliance won the polls and Omar Abdullah became Chief Minister in October 2024.