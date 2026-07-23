DDA Housing Scheme 2026: 25% Discount On 1,200 Narela Flats. Check Prices

The Delhi Development Authority has announced a new housing scheme offering a 25 per cent discount on more than 1,200 ready-to-move flats in Narela.

The flats, available under the DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026, include 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes. Prices after the discount start at Rs 33.40 lakh.

Registration for the scheme will begin on July 24, while bookings will open on August 15 through the DDA Awaas Portal. Flats will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The scheme is open to serving and retired government employees, as well as professionals working in the corporate, business, entrepreneurial and professional sectors.

DDA Flat Prices After 25% Discount

The starting prices under the scheme are:

1 BHK flats: Rs 33.40 lakh

2 BHK flats: Rs 75.55 lakh

3 BHK flats: Rs 1.065 crore

All flats are ready to move and will be offered on a freehold basis.

Who Can Apply?

The scheme is available to:

Serving government employees

Retired government employees

Corporate-sector professionals

Businesspersons and entrepreneurs

Professionals from other eligible sectors

Applicants can purchase a flat even if they already own a residential property. DDA has not imposed any restriction based on existing property ownership.

Buyers may also apply to combine adjoining flats, subject to DDA rules and approval.

Where Are The Flats Located?

The flats are located at Pocket 11, Sector A1-A4, Narela.

According to DDA, the housing complex is about 1.2 km from an upcoming Metro station and 1.9 km from the proposed RRTS station.

It is also located around:

2 km from Narela Sports Complex

5 km from the upcoming education hub

9.2 km from the proposed integrated sports stadium

500 metres from Urban Extension Road-I

1.1 km from GT Karnal Road

6.15 km from Urban Extension Road-II

The residential complex overlooks the Mamurpur Forest.

How To Register And Book A Flat

Applicants can complete the process online through the DDA Awaas Portal.

The steps are:

Visit the DDA website or DDA Awaas Portal.

Register for the Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana from July 24.

Check the available flats, category and location.

Book a preferred flat from August 15.

Complete the required payment and documentation process.



Since allotment will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, availability will depend on when a buyer completes the booking.

DDA has also made sample flats available for inspection before purchase.

Narela Accounts For Most DDA Flat Sales

DDA said it sold 1,284 flats during the first quarter of the current financial year, generating more than Rs 1,020 crore.

Of these, 1,153 flats were sold in Narela, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the total sales during the period.

Applicants can check detailed eligibility conditions, payment schedules and other terms on the official DDA website and the DDA Awaas Portal.

They can also contact the DDA toll-free helpline at 1800-110-332.