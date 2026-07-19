675 Parks, 4 Ridge Zones, 6.62 Lakh Plants: Delhi's Monsoon Plantation Push

Parks, Ridge areas and biodiversity zones across Delhi are getting a monsoon plantation push, with the Delhi Development Authority saying it has planted more than 6.62 lakh trees and shrubs since the beginning of July.

The drive covers 675 DDA parks, four Ridge zones, six biodiversity parks and several green corridors across the capital.

Of the total planted so far, more than 37,000 are trees, and over 6.25 lakh are shrubs.

DDA says it has already covered nearly 30 per cent of its 23-lakh plantation target for the season.

6.62 Lakh Planted, 16.38 Lakh To Go

The plantation drive began in the first week of July and is scheduled to continue until mid-September.

Based on DDA's stated target, around 16.38 lakh more trees and shrubs are to be planted over the remaining weeks of the campaign.

The DDA target is part of Delhi's larger Mission 70 Lakh Plantation drive, launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 7 under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.

Of the citywide plantation target, 23 lakh have been assigned to DDA.

Officials say native and climate-resilient species are being used and resident welfare associations, educational institutions, religious organisations, volunteer groups and companies are also being involved in the drive.

Where Is The Planting Drive Taking Place?

The plantation exercise covers 675 parks maintained by DDA, potentially bringing new trees and shrubs closer to residential areas across the city.

It also includes the South Central Ridge, Nanakpura Ridge, Central Ridge and Northern Ridge.

Six biodiversity parks, identified ecological zones and green corridors are also part of the plan.

The inclusion of all four Ridge zones is significant because the Delhi Ridge forms a major part of the capital's natural green network and supports several wildlife habitats.

The NGT Order In The Background

The plantation drive comes just over two months after the National Green Tribunal, in a separate illegal tree-felling case, described Delhi's handling of tree protection and compensatory plantation as a "very sorry state of affairs". The tribunal directed forest authorities to follow up on pending plantation orders and compile and publish five years of data on illegal-felling complaints, action taken and compliance with compensatory plantation directions. The order has added to the focus on monitoring plantations and ensuring that saplings survive after being put into the ground.

What Happens After The Monsoon?

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed departments to regularly monitor the new plantations and ensure their survival.

The instruction puts the focus on what happens after the planting exercise ends.

Young trees and shrubs require watering, protection from grazing and damage, suitable soil conditions and continued maintenance, particularly after the monsoon and during Delhi's drier months.

Officials say the immediate goal is to complete the remaining plantation by mid-September. The visible impact will take longer.

Thus, for Delhi residents, the bigger question is: how many of the 6.62 lakh trees and shrubs will survive beyond the monsoon?