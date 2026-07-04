Delhi Lt Governor Orders Citywide Drone-Led Anti-Encroachment Drive

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar T.S. Sandhu on Friday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to adopt a "zero-tolerance" approach towards encroachments across the national capital, ordering the use of drones and real-time technology to detect and act against illegal occupation of public land and unauthorized construction.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the DDA's Advisory Council, where the LG reviewed urban development and enforcement measures in the capital.

According to officials, the LG asked the DDA to leverage technology for real-time monitoring of land parcels and buildings so that any unauthorized occupation or construction can be detected and acted upon swiftly.

241 Acres Reclaimed Since April 2025

Officials told the meeting that 14 Flying Squads have been deployed under the DDA's Land Management Department to protect DDA land, backed by daily field inspections carried out by survey teams.

The DDA informed the LG that 241.51 acres of government land have been reclaimed through demolition drives since April 2025. In addition, 235.96 acres of land in development areas have been cleared of illegal constructions, officials said.

Drone Survey Covers Most Of Delhi

As part of its anti-encroachment measures, the DDA is carrying out a drone survey of the entire National Capital Territory in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Survey of India.

Officials said the survey covers 1,370 sq km, of which more than 1,122 sq km has already been mapped, while the survey of the entire O-Zone has been completed.

The LG was also briefed on the DDA's Vacant Land Management System, under which more than 3,700 land parcels spread across nearly 21,773 acres are being geo-tagged and monitored through periodic photographs to check encroachments.

Action Against Illegal Buildings

The meeting also reviewed action against unauthorized construction.

According to officials, the DDA has launched a special enforcement drive to identify deviations from approved building plans through dedicated inspection teams. The LG directed strict action against gross violations, including the de-empanelment and blacklisting of errant architects.

He also directed that unsafe or dilapidated buildings be reported to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for necessary action.

Officials said unauthorized constructions coming up in Delhi's Land Pooling Areas will be identified and removed through Flying Squads and Quick Response Teams.

Why The Crackdown Matters

The DDA is the capital's primary land-owning and planning agency and is responsible for managing thousands of acres of public land across Delhi. Officials said the authority has stepped up the use of technology to monitor land parcels and prevent fresh encroachments.

Alongside the drone survey, the DDA's Vacant Land Management System is geo-tagging thousands of land parcels to enable continuous monitoring and quicker detection of unauthorized occupation, reflecting a wider shift towards technology-based enforcement.