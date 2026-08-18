Built Mumbai-Pune Expressway 27 Years Ago, It's Still Pothole-Free: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, constructed 27 years ago by him, remains pothole-free to date.

"I built the Mumbai-Pune Expressway 27 years ago. It's still pothole-free, but nobody writes about it. However, when (a structure) at the missing link collapsed recently, I got trolled on social media, despite it being a state government project," he said in a lighter vein while addressing the 'Festival of Thinkers' organised by Symbiosis International University in Pune.

"Guess social media is good for quality control," the BJP MP said, adding that the forest department didn't grant permission to construct the missing link then.

In May, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the much-awaited 13.3-km-long "Missing Link" project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to bypass the steep mountain pass section aimed at improving road safety and reducing travel distance between the two key cities.

In July, a landslide hit near Tunnel 2 of the missing link entrance following heavy rain.

Meanwhile, emphasising the role of technology in infrastructure management, Gadkari said modern tools such as drones, artificial intelligence, LiDAR and satellite technology should be used to monitor roads and identify defects before they become major issues.

Recalling his experience on building the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Gadkari said he had pushed for an eight-lane road considering future traffic requirements, but later felt that a bigger vision was needed after seeing highways abroad.

"When I saw roads in other countries, I thought we should have planned at least a 40-lane road. Recently, I constructed a 40-lane road between Delhi and Meerut," he said.

He also added that infrastructure development must be planned with a long-term vision of 25 to 50 years instead of addressing only present-day requirements.

He said infrastructure development is the foundation for economic growth and plays a crucial role in generating employment and reducing poverty.

Gadkari highlighted the link between infrastructure, technology, research, innovation and economic development.

Describing "knowledge to wealth" as an important pathway for India's future growth, he stressed the need to promote research, entrepreneurship, skill development and technological advancement.

Gadkari added that infrastructure capacity should be planned by anticipating future requirements, noting that temporary solutions to current problems should be avoided and projects must be designed with a futuristic approach.

"Roads and infrastructure provide a boost to industry, trade, tourism and employment. Better connectivity reduces transportation costs, increases competitiveness of Indian industries and helps farmers access wider markets," he said.

The Union minister further said India's automobile sector has witnessed significant growth due to advancements in technology, electric vehicles, alternative fuels and biofuels.

The sector has the potential to create large-scale employment opportunities and strengthen India's exports, he added.

Gadkari also stressed the importance of "knowledge with ethics", stating that knowledge must be supported by integrity, quality, reliability and values. He advised students to avoid shortcuts and focus on sustainable success.

He also highlighted the need to balance development with environmental protection and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking about Pune's infrastructure development, Gadkari said projects worth around Rs 60,000 crore are planned for the city in the coming period.

He said innovative financing models are being explored for implementing these infrastructure projects and added that a futuristic approach would be essential to meet Pune's growing needs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)