Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Deod, Hanogi Tunnels In Himachal - Key To Delhi-Manali Route

The opening of the Deod and Hanogi tunnels on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway is expected to provide significant relief to travellers heading to Himachal Pradesh, particularly tourists from Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India. The two tunnels on the Kiratpur-Manali highway are expected to ease two major traffic bottlenecks between Mandi and Kullu.

Located on the Pandoh-Takoli stretch between Mandi and Kullu, the 2.8-km-long Deod Tunnel and the 650-metre Hanogi Tunnel bypass some of the most congestion-prone sections of the route, cutting travel time between Mandi and Kullu from nearly two hours to about one hour.

The opening of the Deod and Hanogi tunnels on the Kiratpur-Manali highway is expected to ease two major traffic bottlenecks between Mandi and Kullu, making travel to Manali faster and more convenient. Commuters and tourists travelling to Kullu-Manali will be able to bypass congestion-prone stretches on the route, reducing travel time.

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"A major boost to connectivity in Himachal Pradesh. Two major tunnels at Deod and Hanogi are being opened to traffic on September 11, 2026, marking a significant transformation in connectivity on the Pandoh-Takoli section of NH-3," said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in a post on X.

The Deod-Hanogi tunnels have been built to ease chronic congestion on the Mandi-Kullu stretch, one of the busiest sections on the road to Manali. During peak tourist seasons and long weekends, motorists often face delays of one to two hours at these bottlenecks. The tunnels form part of the Rs 4,465.94-crore four-laning project on the Pandoh Bypass-Takoli section of the Kiratpur-Manali highway and are expected to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time and make journeys to Kullu-Manali smoother for tourists and local commuters alike.

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"The new tunnels will shorten the vulnerable stretch of road from around 6 km to 3.5 km, helping ease congestion at key bottlenecks such as Jogni Mata Mandir, Deod and Hanogi. These locations often witness traffic jams during peak tourist seasons, with commuters facing delays of up to two hours or more," said Nitin Gadkari.

According to NHAI officials, the project is being executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) model. The Pandoh-Takoli stretch has long been considered one of the most difficult sections of the Kiratpur-Manali highway, with steep hillsides, frequent landslides and challenging geological conditions often disrupting traffic and slowing construction work.

The improved connectivity is expected to make road trips to Kullu, Manali and further towards Leh-Ladakh faster and more convenient, especially during peak tourist seasons.

(With Inputs From PTI)